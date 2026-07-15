Sejong Int'l Music Festival brings together performances, education, global exchange

Sejong University’s Center for Future Education recently hosted the 2026 Sejong International Music Festival (SIMF) in a bid to showcase the achievements of arts and cultural education programs and nurture future musical talent, the university said Monday.

The university held the festival from June 9 to July 1 at its campus and the Naru Arts Center in northeastern Seoul. The SIMF is a classical music festival designed to bring together performances, education, international exchange and talent development.

It is also a signature initiative that reflects the center’s strategy to advance and internationalize professional arts education.

This year’s festival included diverse performances and educational programs, including piano recitals featuring artists and graduate diploma candidates of the Sejong Cultural Academy, a special concert, a piano masterclass and the final rounds of audition concerts.

Participants in the event received guidance from distinguished performers and educators from Korea and abroad, enhancing their performance skills and gaining the opportunity to showcase their talent on stage.

By combining performance with education, the festival offered participants both hands-on stage experiences and professional musical training, drawing an enthusiastic response from attendees.

The event also featured the SIMF Audition Final Round Concerts, which were divided into three categories: elementary and middle school students, high school students and university students and adults.

The highlight of the festival was the SIMF Special Concert, which was held at the Naru Arts Center on June 30. Acclaimed faculty artists from Korea and abroad, who are active on the international stage, presented outstanding solo and ensemble performances, captivating the audience and leaving a lasting impression.

The concert, the university said, offered participating students a valuable opportunity to experience world-class musicians up close, drawing musical inspiration and broadening their artistic horizons.

The SIMF Piano Masterclass, held at the university’s campus on July 1, was led by Nikolai Saratovsky, a professor in the Department of Music at the National Taipei University of Education.

Through in-depth instruction from the internationally acclaimed pianist, participants refined their interpretive and expressive skills while broadening their international perspective on music.

“The festival brought together performances, education and international exchange in a single, integrated platform, providing participants with opportunities to grow and challenge themselves,” said Kim Na-young, the festival's chairperson and artistic director.

Kim, concurrently dean of the Center for Future Education, added, “The event enabled young musicians to broaden their artistic horizons through exchanges with world-class performers and to recognize their potential as the next generation of artists.”

She said the center will continue to expand its internationally competitive arts education platform and remain committed to nurturing the next generation of musical talent who will go on to perform and excel on the global stage.

The Sejong Cultural Academy and the university’s department of music participated in the event as partners. The festival was supported by the Gwangjin Cultural Foundation and the government-led University Innovation Support Project.