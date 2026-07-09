The University of Seoul kicked off its 2026 overseas study tour program on Wednesday, sending 100 students in 25 teams to 12 countries.

The participants will visit destinations including Japan, China, the United States, Australia, Spain and Portugal.

The university said it held a launch ceremony for the GO (Global Odyssey)-UOS program at the Centennial Memorial Hall on its Seoul campus, July 2.

At the ceremony, Kim Wan-soon, vice president for student affairs, encouraged the participants, saying, “I hope this program will provide an opportunity for you to discover your potential and grow through a wide range of experiences in unfamiliar cultures and environments.”

“Above all, I ask that you prioritize the health and safety of your teammates and look out for one another throughout the journey,” he added.

The participating students were selected among 748 applicants in 187 teams, resulting in a competition rate of nearly 8 to 1.

During the GO-UOS program, which runs through August, the students will explore a wide range of topics and pursue diverse objectives tailored to their respective overseas projects.

The participants are expected to present the outcomes of their study tours at a program showcase during the fall semester to share their experiences and achievements.