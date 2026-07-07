Korea University recently kicked off International Summer Campus (ISC) 2026, the largest summer university program for international students in Asia, at its Seoul campus.

At the welcome event on June 27, participating students were introduced to the university’s vibrant cheering culture as they learned its signature cheers and chants under the guidance of the cheerleading squad.

The university said the ISC goes beyond traditional academic programs and provides a valuable opportunity for international students to experience Korean culture.

The combination of K-study and K-culture has contributed to establishing the ISC as one of Asia’s premier international summer programs.

The university attributes the ISC's growth to the global popularity of Korean culture, which has expanded international interest beyond the Korean language to Korea’s history, politics, economy and advanced technologies such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI).

It noted that K-culture increasingly serves as a gateway to Korea, while K-study gives students a reason to stay longer and pursue academic opportunities.

As a result, the ISC is attracting attention from students worldwide with its unique model that goes beyond conventional language programs or cultural activities by combining a structured, credit-bearing academic program with diverse K-culture experiences.

“Students from leading universities around the world choose Korea University’s summer program for reasons that go beyond earning academic credits,” a university official said. “The program’s unique appeal lies in experiencing the fusion of K-study and K-culture in Seoul.”

Since its inception in 2004, the ISC has steadily evolved into one of Asia’s premier international summer programs. Every year, it attracts more than 4,500 students from over 300 universities in more than 50 countries.

Students not only attend academic courses, but also interact with their buddies, experience campus life and take part in a variety of cultural activities.

The Buddy Program offers students of diverse backgrounds, cultures and nationalities a valuable opportunity to connect, build friendships and enjoy meaningful intercultural experiences.

Through weekly missions and a variety of organized activities, buddies and international students explore the campus together and visit many of Korea’s cultural landmarks and attractions.

During the summer, Seoul’s Anam-dong area surrounding the university turns into a vibrant global college town, where students from around the world come together to learn, connect and experience Korean culture.

High proportion of international faculty

One of the ISC’s key strengths is its exceptionally high proportion of international faculty — the highest among summer programs in Korea — which provides students with diverse academic perspectives and teaching styles.

Faculty members include professors from Korea University and prestigious global institutions such as Cornell University in the U.S., the University of Cambridge and the University College London in the U.K., Australia's University of Sydney and KU Leuven in Belgium.

The ISC offers four-week and six-week programs. Students can choose the option that best fits their academic calendars and learning goals, providing the flexibility to tailor their summer experience to their individual needs.

Designed as an intensive summer course, the four-week option enables students to make the most of their summer break. Aligned with the academic calendars of universities around the world, the program offers a condensed yet rewarding experience that combines high-quality coursework with the opportunity to enjoy life on a global campus.

Covering the same curriculum as the four-week option, the six-week program spreads coursework over a longer period, giving students more time to enjoy cultural experiences, build global connections and immerse themselves in everyday life in Seoul.

The ISC provides a world-class curriculum designed to meet the diverse academic interests of international students. A broad range of courses is available in the humanities, social sciences, business, economics, engineering, AI, Korean studies and many other disciplines.

Immersive K-culture experiences beyond classroom

The university also offers diverse cultural immersion programs, enabling international students to immerse themselves in Korean culture through activities such as K-pop dance classes, K-pop special lectures, taekwondo experiences, visits to Korean professional baseball games and Lotte World and performances including musical "Nanta."

These activities bring together students from around the world, creating unique opportunities for cultural exchange, global friendships and memorable experiences.

A total of nine cultural programs are available during ISC 2026. Most of them are available free of charge and have consistently earned high satisfaction ratings, according to the university.

Even students visiting Korea for the first time can feel at home with the ISC’s comprehensive support services, including on-campus housing, airport pickup, orientation and the Buddy Program.

Every course is supported by dedicated teaching assistants, who help students navigate coursework and make the most of their learning experience.

From academic advising and daily living assistance to emergency support, the ISC provides tailored services that enable international students to thrive both inside and outside the classroom.