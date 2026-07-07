Korea University, one of the country's leading universities, is building a globally oriented campus to cultivate global talent.

Kim Dong-one, president of the university, is spearheading efforts to revamp academic systems and create a better environment for international faculty and students.

Since taking office in March 2023, he has been leading the university’s internationalization task force.

He plans to increase the number of full-time international faculty members from the current 83 to 146 by 2030, raising their share to 10 percent of the total faculty.

The university said it offers a wide range of benefits, including housing assistance, airfare and relocation support to attract international faculty members.

It also operates a dedicated onboarding program and a faculty buddy program to help international faculty settle into both campus and daily life in Korea by providing support with visa applications, campus orientation and other practical matters.

To address the information gap that many international faculty members have cited as a major challenge after relocating to Korea, the university is also upgrading its research administration and course management systems through enhanced multilingual support.

The revamped systems are designed to ensure that essential information, such as research funding procedures and course planning, is readily accessible to faculty members regardless of their native language.

Korea University emphasized that it aims to go beyond internationalization by promoting glocalization — an approach that preserves and builds upon Korea’s unique identity while embracing global engagement.

While maintaining global standards, the university is pursuing a distinctive internationalization strategy that reflects Korean values.

The university has established degree programs designed specifically for international students while continuing to expand English-medium course offerings.

At the same time, it offers a wide range of programs that seek to help international students adapt naturally to Korean culture and campus life.

One of the main reasons international students choose to study in Korea is the country’s global leadership in advanced industries such as semiconductor production, as well as the worldwide popularity of Korean content led by K-pop.

New academic programs tailored to the aspirations of international students who hope to immerse themselves in Korean culture while preparing for careers in Korea are also attracting growing attention.

In 2024, the university established the Global Autonomous Department within the College of International Studies, joining its existing undergraduate programs for international students — the Global Korean Studies major and the Global Korea Convergence Department.

The university also introduced the Global Open Major Division, an open-major system designed exclusively for international students. The program allows students to spend their first year exploring a broad range of academic disciplines before selecting their major upon entering their second year.

Admitted without being assigned to a specific department, students are encouraged to discover the field that best matches their interests and aspirations through a diverse curriculum of academic courses and cocurricular programs, enabling them to make a more informed and thoughtful choice of major.

During their first year, students take liberal arts courses designed to deepen their understanding of Korea and support their adjustment to life in the country.

They also participate in major exploration courses and workshops while developing proficiency in academic Korean needed for their future studies.

At the end of the year, students are free to choose their field of study from most undergraduate programs across the university — including engineering, natural sciences, humanities and social sciences — with the exception of some restricted programs, including medicine, nursing, education and other designated disciplines.

Korea University also launched the Global Convergence Department within its University College in 2025 to cultivate globally competent, interdisciplinary leaders equipped to drive innovation in a rapidly changing world.

The program emphasizes interdisciplinary education that integrates diverse academic fields while preparing students to address complex global challenges.

Designed with international students’ career development in mind, the curriculum places a strong emphasis on career pathways and employment opportunities in Korea, helping students develop the competencies sought by leading Korean companies.

In addition to strengthening students’ multilingual capabilities, the program offers an interdisciplinary curriculum spanning business administration, economics, international trade, logistics, international relations and information technology.

Students who complete the advanced concentration tracks in international business or international trade and commerce develop the expertise needed to pursue careers as international business and trade professionals, bridging Korea and global markets.