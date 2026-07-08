Chungnam National University launched its 2026 Summer Session for International Students (SSIS) on Monday, welcoming 68 students from 24 universities in 12 countries.

The university said Tuesday that the number of participants increased by 70 percent from last year’s 40, reflecting the program’s growing international reputation and competitiveness.

It attributed the increase to its continued efforts to build a strong global education network and the growing recognition of the summer program among partner universities worldwide.

The SSIS is the university’s flagship short-term international exchange program, providing students from partner universities with English-taught academic courses as well as Korean language and cultural education.

In addition to earning academic credits, participants take part in a variety of cultural activities, including traditional Korean cultural experiences, local excursions and student exchange programs, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of Korean society and culture.

“The SSIS is one of our university’s flagship international exchange programs, showcasing the university’s strength in global education,” said Kim Jeong-kyoum, president of the university.

“We will continue to expand partnerships with outstanding universities around the world and provide students with high-quality education and international exchange opportunities as we further strengthen our efforts to build a global campus.”

This year’s SSIS attracted students from prestigious universities around the world, including the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the U.S., TU Dortmund University in Germany and the University of the Philippines Diliman.

The four-week program also featured a more diverse group of participants, with students representing a wider range of countries and partner universities, including a group from partner institutions in India.

The university said it runs the Buddy Program to help international students adjust to campus life while promoting cultural exchange.

Through the program, international students experience Korean campus life and culture alongside their Korean peers. The university’s Korean students can also broaden their global perspectives and intercultural competencies through interactions with students from around the world.

The university has continued to broaden the academic and cultural offerings of its international seasonal session programs each year, bringing cumulative participation to more than 900 students.

The SSIS has become one of the university’s signature international education programs, enabling students from across the globe to pursue academic studies while engaging in meaningful cultural exchange.