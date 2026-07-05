Sejong University ranked 10th in Korea and 64th in Asia in the Asia University Rankings 2026 released by Times Higher Education (THE), posting the highest research quality score among Korean universities.

The rankings evaluated leading universities across Asia based on five key performance areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry engagement and international outlook.

The university said Friday that it scored 93 in the research quality category, becoming the only Korean university to score above 90.

The indicator, a key measure of the quality of research output, underscores the strong international recognition and impact of the university’s research.

In addition, the university’s research influence score increased to 85.66 from last year’s 83.1, demonstrating the growing global reach and influence of its research achievements.

The university said it also delivered a strong performance in internationalization. Its proportion of internationally co-authored research rose from 59.9 percent to 61.4 percent, reflecting the continued expansion of its global research network.

The increase reflects the university’s active collaboration with leading research institutions around the world and its strengthened international research partnerships.

The university achieved notable progress in fostering a global campus. The proportion of international students rose from 14.6 percent to 15.7 percent, reinforcing an internationally diverse learning environment where students from a wide range of countries study together.

Building on its strengths in research and internationalization, Sejong University continues to strengthen its position as a world-class university.

The university is gaining increasing recognition for its growing influence in the global academic community through expanded international research collaboration and the production of high-impact research.

“This year’s THE Asia University Rankings are particularly meaningful because they recognize the quality, rather than simply the quantity, of our research,” said Eom Jong-hwa, president of the university.

“We will continue to strengthen our world-class research capabilities and expand international research collaboration as we strive to become a leading global university,” he added.