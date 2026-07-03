The University of Seoul has been selected for a government pilot program under the Brain Korea 21 (BK21) Project to expand interdisciplinary artificial intelligence (AI) research and nurture AI professionals.

The university said Wednesday that it will establish an AIX Environmental Health Digital Twin Education and Research Center under the program.

It added that it will build an interdisciplinary education and research system integrating AI with urban studies, environmental science and public health. Through the system, the university aims to cultivate interdisciplinary professionals capable of addressing future societal challenges.

“Being selected for this pilot program is particularly meaningful because it lays the foundation for cultivating professionals capable of addressing the complex challenges facing future society through the integration of AI with urban studies, environmental science and public health,” said Jeon Jong-june, a professor of statistics who will lead the center.

“By bringing together the expertise of our multidisciplinary faculty, we will strive to ensure that our educational and research achievements contribute to innovation in local policymaking and the creation of public value,” he added.

In late June, the Ministry of Education selected four universities, including the University of Seoul, which will participate in the pilot program supporting “AI+X” convergence education and research centers under the fourth phase of the BK21 Project.

AI+X refers to the integration of artificial intelligence with diverse academic disciplines and professional fields.

The University of Seoul said the education and research center will focus on cultivating AI-convergence professionals who can create public value by addressing urban, environmental and public health challenges.

It noted that there is growing demand for professionals equipped with expertise in urban studies, environmental science and public health, as well as AI technologies, as complex environmental hazards including air pollution, noise and heat stress have an increasing impact on public health and quality of life.

To achieve this goal, the center will offer problem-solving-oriented curricula in the fields of urban studies, environmental science and public health that integrate advanced AI technologies.

It will also support students in gaining hands-on experience analyzing and solving real-world challenges through participation in research projects and industry-academia collaboration initiatives.

In addition, the center will promote interdisciplinary research in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government and industry partners to analyze and predict the impacts of urban environmental hazards on public health.