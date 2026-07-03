A Kookmin University professor won the top prize at the 2026 KSDS International Spring Invitational Exhibition held last month by the Korean Society of Design Science.

The university said Thursday that Kim Youn-hee, a professor in the College of General Education, received the Grand Prize for her project, “Algorithmic Silhouette,” which explores the theme of creative collaboration between artificial intelligence and humans.

Her work was recognized for artistic excellence and originality. It is an avant-garde sculptural sportswear piece that combines generative artificial intelligence (AI) with human artistic direction.

Drawing on architectural volume, modular construction and dynamic silhouettes, the work reinterprets sportswear as a sculptural object while proposing a visual language that expands the boundaries between fashion, art and digital design.

The university noted that Kim created the work through a collaborative process that combined prompt-based AI image generation with her own creative interpretation.

Her project demonstrates the potential of future fashion design, where human intuition and AI algorithms coexist, while highlighting generative AI's potential as a new tool for creative design.

“AI is not a technology that replaces designers but a collaborative tool that expands creativity,” Kim said. “Going forward, I will continue to advance research and education in creative fashion design by using generative AI and digital technologies.”

The university said her achievement also aligns with Kookmin University’s future vision, “KMU VISION 2035: EDGE.” EDGE stands for entrepreneurship, digital transformation, global competency and environmental, social and corporate governance.

It also said that her work serves as an example of the convergence between two of the university’s eight strategic focus areas — design and AI — demonstrating the potential of interdisciplinary innovation. The recognition also highlights the university's strengths in AI-driven creative convergence education and digital design research.

The exhibition was held from June 5-9 at the building of Startup Siheung in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

The event brought together designers and artists from Korea and abroad to explore the convergence of design, art and technology through international exchange.

This year’s exhibition featured two categories — Human Artists and AI–Artist Collaboration — highlighting both the expanding role of artificial intelligence in the creative process and its artistic potential.