Jeonbuk National University to provide Korean language education for foreign residents in Namwon

Jeonbuk National University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Namwon City Childcare Support Center to provide Korean language education for foreign residents and support their settlement in the region.

The university said the agreement was signed by Cho Hwa-rim, director of the university’s office of international affairs, and Han Young-soo, director of the municipal center, on June 26.

Kim Tae-yeon, director of the university’s division of language education, and other officials from both sides attended the signing ceremony.

The agreement calls for cooperation in providing tailored Korean language education for foreign children and their parents, as well as play-based educational programs for children, through the Korean Language Institute to be established at the university’s Namwon Glocal Campus.

In addition, the two sides will develop customized family-oriented programs and build a cooperative network with local partner organizations.

The university said that going beyond language instruction, the initiative aims to establish a practical Korean language education model that supports participants’ successful settlement and integration into the local community.

The agreement is expected to further strengthen the university's efforts to support the long-term settlement of foreign residents by providing practical assistance, particularly for immigrant women and children.

“We will strengthen cooperation with the local community to ensure that foreign families are not left behind in childcare and education,” Cho said. “Supporting the successful settlement of families is essential to helping international talent put down roots in the region.”

The university noted that it has already launched three academic departments exclusively for international students and has been implementing a range of initiatives to encourage foreign residents to settle in the local community.

It is also expanding collaboration with organizations such as the Namwon Family Center to establish a Korean language education system for foreign residents, multicultural families and children who entered Korea during their school years.

The Namwon Glocal Campus is a flagship project under the government-led Glocal University 30 initiative, for which Jeonbuk National University was selected in 2023. The initiative supports the development of universities outside major metropolitan areas.