The University of Seoul has signed an academic and student exchange agreement with Université Paris Nanterre, one of France’s prominent public universities.

The agreement was signed on June 23 as part of efforts to expand educational and research collaboration between the two institutions, according to the University of Seoul.

The agreement was reached after the two universities signed a letter of intent on bilateral cooperation last October when a delegation from the University of Seoul, including President Won Yong-kul, visited Université Paris Nanterre.

Under the agreement, the two institutions plan to strengthen cooperation in various fields, including exchanges of students, faculty members and researchers as well as joint research projects, academic conferences and joint educational programs.

A University of Seoul official said students from both universities will be able to study at the partner institution and earn academic credits that will be recognized toward their degree programs at their respective home universities.

“Université Paris Nanterre is one of France’s renowned research universities with a strong focus on the social sciences, and its academic strengths and values align very well with those of the University of Seoul,” Won said.

“Through this agreement, we will strengthen students’ global competence, expand joint research among researchers from both universities, and build an internationally recognized model of educational and research collaboration,” he added.

Université Paris Nanterre, established in 1964, is located in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris. With around 35,000 students enrolled, the university offers a wide range of academic programs across disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, law, political science, economics, business administration, psychology and linguistics.

The university is regarded as one of France’s top universities for education and research in the social sciences and humanities. It has also earned a strong reputation in Europe in fields such as law, political science, philosophy, and sociology.

Université Paris Nanterre is widely known as the birthplace of the May 1968 movement, which became a turning point for social transformation in France, and has played an important role in the development of modern French social sciences.

It also hosted distinguished scholars, including world-renowned philosopher Jacques Derrida and sociologist Henri Lefebvre, who both conducted research and taught in the university.

In recent years, Université Paris Nanterre has actively pursued research addressing global challenges, including sustainability, urban studies, social integration, digital transformation and European Union policy studies, while establishing extensive international cooperation networks with leading universities in Europe and around the world.

The University of Seoul said this shared commitment to urban studies and sustainable development provides a strong foundation for expanding academic and research cooperation between the two institutions.