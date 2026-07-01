Sejong University ranks 12th in Korea, 398th globally in QS World University Rankings 2027

Sejong University ranked 12th in Korea and 398th worldwide in the QS World University Rankings 2027, reaffirming its competitiveness in research and internationalization.

The QS rankings evaluated 1,504 universities in 106 countries, with 43 Korean universities included in the assessment. The rankings are based on indicators including research, education, internationalization, employability and sustainability.

The university said Wednesday that it was recognized for its strong research impact in the global academic community. It ranked fifth in Korea and 94th globally in the “citations per faculty” category, a key indicator of research performance in the QS rankings.

The university’s citations-per-faculty score increased from 227.3 in 2025 to 246.9 this year, indicating continued qualitative growth in its research achievements.

Sejong University said it also achieved notable results in internationalization. It ranked fourth in Korea for the “international research network” category, reflecting its expansion of global research networks through active joint research with leading universities and research institutions worldwide.

The university’s ranking for the proportion of international students improved significantly, rising from 407th globally last year to 322nd this year, while its domestic ranking also climbed from 13th to 10th.

The proportion of international students increased from 18.5 percent to 26.1 percent, according to the university. This demonstrates that the university has established an international educational environment increasingly favored by global talent.

The university also ranked fifth in Korea in the proportion of international faculty members, earning recognition for its strong global education capabilities.

The university noted that it has continued to strengthen its international competitiveness by fostering a global campus environment where faculty members and students from diverse countries engage and collaborate.

“We believe the latest QS World University Rankings results demonstrate international recognition of our research excellence and global capabilities,” Sejong University President Eom Jong-hwa said.

“We will continue to strengthen our competitiveness on the global stage by producing world-class research outcomes and fostering a global educational environment,” he added.