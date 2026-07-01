Kookmin University to host international e-business symposium

Kookmin University will host the second IFIP WG 8.4 International Symposium on E-Business Information Systems Evolution (EBISION 2026) at its campus in Seoul from July 8-10, the university announced Tuesday.

The symposium is an official flagship event of Working Group 8.4 (WG 8.4) of the International Federation for Information Processing (IFIP), a leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to information and communication technologies and sciences.

The university said EBISION 2026 is organized to provide an international academic forum for sharing the latest research achievements and industry trends in areas such as e-business, ICT convergence, information security and data-driven digital innovation.

You Il-sun, a professor at the university’s Department of Information Security, Cryptography and Mathematics, will chair the event. He currently serves as director of the university-affiliated Global ICT Convergence Security Innovation Research Center.

“EBISION 2026 brings together researchers and industry experts in e-business information systems and ICT convergence security to discuss the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the future digital landscape,” You said in a statement.

“We hope this symposium will further strengthen Korea and Kookmin University’s position as a global hub for ICT convergence security research and expand international industry-academia collaboration,” he added.

The three-day event brings together researchers and industry professionals from 11 countries, including Denmark, Greece, Spain, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Bangladesh, the Philippines and Indonesia.

The symposium will feature 91 peer-reviewed papers with 50 oral presentations and 41 poster presentations. More than half of the presenters are international researchers affiliated with overseas institutions, highlighting the conference’s global reach.

Kookmin University noted that keynote speeches and invited sessions will feature leading researchers in the fields of ICT and security.

Keynote speakers include Professor Tei-Wei Kuo, former vice president of National Taiwan University and current chief technology officer of Delta Electronics; Nicola Dragoni, a professor from the Technical University of Denmark and renowned cybersecurity researcher in the Nordic region; and professor Antonio F. Skarmeta of the University of Murcia in Spain, who has led major security projects in the European Union.

In the invited session, Manos Varvarigos, vice rector of the National Technical University of Athens, will participate as a speaker and share research achievements on next-generation network architectures and high-performance computing security.

The session will address key topics shaping the future digital environment, including artificial intelligence-driven digital transformation, cyber threat intelligence, data security and trusted information sharing.

An industry session will also be held to share the latest technological trends and developments in the industry. Eight companies, including KT, one of Korea’s major telecommunications companies, will present and demonstrate their latest technologies.

Among the participating corporations are Japan’s secret-sharing technology company ZenmuTech, Chinese cybersecurity company Sangfor Technologies and Taiwan’s security technology firm AI DataBrushing Technology Co.

KT is scheduled to introduce its vision for a “Four-Layer Network Security Framework for the AI and Quantum Era,” demonstrating the practical application of cutting-edge research while fostering stronger global industry-academia collaboration.