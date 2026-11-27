The defense ministry said Friday it will launch a pan-government task force to push ahead with its plan to establish a unified military academy of the Army, Navy and Air Force for joint education and training in the central city of Daejeon.

The task force, comprising some 20 personnel from the military, education and land ministries, will launch for operation Wednesday to follow through on plans to merge the military academies of each armed service.

The ministry announced last week a finalized plan to establish a single military academy while retaining the existing school of each armed service as regional campuses, amid fierce pushback from alumni groups and cadets over the plan.

The task force will focus on overhauling the education system to ensure the envisioned military academy can nurture elite officers to lead future warfare, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry disclosed the results of a survey conducted on 2,526 military cadets from Nov. 13-17 over their opinions of the integration blueprint. Of them, 2,240, or 88.6 percent, responded.

When asked what the ministry should take into account with regard to the integration plan, 20.2 percent of respondents, or 802 people, said each military branch should maintain their distinct characteristics.

The poll showed 17.9 percent, or 708 cadets, raised the need to maintain each military academy under the status quo, expressing opposition to the integration plan.

Central to the revision is a plan to relocate the Korea Military Academy, the Army college, from Seoul to a site in the central Chungcheong region, a move fiercely opposed by the academy's alumni and cadets.