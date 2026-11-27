Pan-gov't task force on integration of military academies to set sail next week
Summary
The defense ministry will launch a pan-government task force Wednesday in Daejeon to advance plans for a unified military academy for joint education and training. The group will include about 20 personnel from the military, education and land ministries and focus on overhauling the education system to prepare officers for future warfare. A survey found that some cadets favor preserving each branch’s distinct characteristics, while others oppose integration. The plan also calls for relocating the Korea Military Academy from Seoul to the Chungcheong region.
Key Facts
- The ministry surveyed 2,526 military cadets from Nov. 13 to 17, and 2,240, or 88.6 percent, responded.
- Among respondents, 802 cadets, or 20.2 percent, said each military branch should maintain its distinct characteristics.
- A further 708 cadets, or 17.9 percent, said each military academy should retain its current status, expressing opposition to integration.
The defense ministry said Friday it will launch a pan-government task force to push ahead with its plan to establish a unified military academy of the Army, Navy and Air Force for joint education and training in the central city of Daejeon.
The task force, comprising some 20 personnel from the military, education and land ministries, will launch for operation Wednesday to follow through on plans to merge the military academies of each armed service.
The ministry announced last week a finalized plan to establish a single military academy while retaining the existing school of each armed service as regional campuses, amid fierce pushback from alumni groups and cadets over the plan.
The task force will focus on overhauling the education system to ensure the envisioned military academy can nurture elite officers to lead future warfare, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, the ministry disclosed the results of a survey conducted on 2,526 military cadets from Nov. 13-17 over their opinions of the integration blueprint. Of them, 2,240, or 88.6 percent, responded.
When asked what the ministry should take into account with regard to the integration plan, 20.2 percent of respondents, or 802 people, said each military branch should maintain their distinct characteristics.
The poll showed 17.9 percent, or 708 cadets, raised the need to maintain each military academy under the status quo, expressing opposition to the integration plan.
Central to the revision is a plan to relocate the Korea Military Academy, the Army college, from Seoul to a site in the central Chungcheong region, a move fiercely opposed by the academy's alumni and cadets.
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