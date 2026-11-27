North Korean troops have crossed the heavily fortified inter-Korean border on roughly 40 occasions over the past two months, a South Korean lawmaker said Friday, following September's mine blast in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that injured three South Korean soldiers.

The North violated the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) about 30 times in October and roughly 10 times this month, according to data submitted to Rep. Yu Yong-weon of the main opposition People Power Party.

North Korean soldiers' border crossing has continued even after the Sept. 21 explosion of North Korea-planted mines south of the DMZ. Pyongyang has denied responsibility.

Pyongyang has reinforced border fortification work by installing barbed-wire fences and land mines along the inter-Korean border. Such activities became evident after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared the relations between the two Koreas as those between "two hostile states".

Under the rules of engagement, the South Korean military responds by airing warning broadcasts and firing warning shots in the event of MDL crossings.

Earlier, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had engaged in some 20 MDL crossings in August and around 30 times in September.

Citing unbridled intrusion by the North's troops, Rep. Yu called on the defense ministry and the South Korean military to take a practical, firm response against such MDL crossings and border reinforcement work.

"The South Korean military is closely monitoring North Korean troops' movements while maintaining a robust military defense posture in a bid to respond to any provocations," a JCS official said, adding that the military's operational procedures related to MDL intrusions have not changed.