A veteran of the European defense industry says the Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) should move into private hands so it can invest for the long term and warns that the KF-21 fighter jet may struggle to find buyers abroad without that stability.

Alfred Kong, president of Suez Communication, said in an interview with The Korea Times that developing the KF-21 has earned Korea recognition among aerospace companies, but that the aircraft’s export prospects remain uncertain.

“I don’t think the fighter will be a big seller, but it could help raise South Korea’s profile,” Kong said.

Kong worked on bids to sell the Rafale and Eurofighter to Korea and was involved in the country’s acquisition of Taurus missiles and Airbus aerial refueling aircraft. He said steady production by Korean suppliers helped manufacturers deliver tanks and howitzers to Poland quickly.

KAI privatization

Established aircraft manufacturers can offer buyers local production and broader industrial partnerships as part of a deal, Kong said. He questioned whether the KF-21 could win enough overseas business to justify the time and money South Korea spent developing it.

Kong said he sees Hanwha as a potential buyer and believes the group has shown interest in taking over KAI. He said any buyer should be judged on whether it can recruit people with aerospace expertise and carry out a long-term investment plan.

“You need a plan for five, 10 or 20 years ahead,” Kong said. He questioned how KAI could stick with such a plan if its priorities shift with changes in leadership. In his view, the government should look closely at who would run KAI after a takeover and how the buyer would build up its aerospace expertise.

Kong pointed to the FA-50 light combat aircraft to explain why the terms of a development deal can matter long after a sale. When a customer asks for new equipment or an upgrade, he said, the manufacturer’s ability to make those changes depends in part on the rights it secured from its development partners.

The consultant said South Korean defense companies should invest their own money into some projects before the government places an order and partner with overseas manufacturers that can bring in expertise. He cited missiles as one area for such partnerships.

Drawing on his work on the Taurus deal, Kong said military buyers should pay closer attention to whether they can afford the weapons their aircraft will carry.

“What good is a fighter jet if you don’t have missiles?” he said.

Intelligence over submarines

On broader defense spending, Kong questioned whether nuclear-powered submarines would meet Korea’s most pressing needs. The cost of building and operating them over many years, he said, should be weighed against the demands of other military programs.

Asked what South Korea needed most, Kong said, “I think it’s intelligence assets.” He also stressed the need to respond quickly to changes in North Korean military activity

He raised the possibility that Washington might someday recognize North Korea as a nuclear-armed state. “If the U.S. gives North Korea that status, it changes the whole playing field,” he said.

Cost of OPCON transfer

Kong also urged Seoul to examine which responsibilities its forces would assume after the transfer of wartime operational control and how much it would cost to take them on, saying talks should start with what South Korean and U.S. forces each contribute today.

He argued that the presence of U.S. troops in South Korea is itself a deterrent. Seoul should take that into account, he said, as the allies consider how to divide responsibilities under a different command structure.

Some in the defense industry see the transfer as a reason for Seoul to buy more equipment, Kong said. “Does that mean we don’t need to buy more weapons if we keep the current arrangement?” he asked.

To judge the cost of the transfer, he said, Seoul first needs to establish which missions its forces would take on and which capabilities the U.S. would continue to provide.