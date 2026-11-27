Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul on Friday visited an Army mobilization unit operating drone pilot programs, the defense ministry said, as the military pushes to reshape its reserve forces into an unmanned systems-centered force amid a demographic change.

Kang paid a visit to the 72nd Infantry Division, a reserve force mobilization unit north of Seoul, earlier in the day, to inspect its drone testing and meet with service members and reserve forces there, the ministry said in a release.

The 72nd Infantry Division has been running a drone and robot company under its wing as part of an Army initiative to transform reserve force units into drone-centered ones.

Speaking to the troops at the unit, Kang called on active-duty soldiers and reservists to grow together as "one warrior community armed with professional expertise and combat readiness," vowing to build a "strong military" that prevails against any threat.

The military currently recruits drone experts as part-time reservists to run drone units in peacetime.

As part of efforts to address the declining population, the military aims to expand the number of such drone units to 100 by 2030 and increase the standing reserve force to about 50,000 troops by 2040.



