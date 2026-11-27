Analysts are questioning whether U.S. combat capability in South Korea has been diminished after U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed the inactivation of an Apache helicopter squadron at Camp Humphreys, with no replacement unit yet in place.

USFK said Thursday that the move did not affect the allies' military readiness or ability to deter an attack, but the command did not say whether the squadron's helicopters and personnel had been reassigned within South Korea or moved out of the country.

Shin Jong-woo, secretary general of the Korea Defense and Security Forum, questioned whether the U.S. could maintain the same capabilities on the peninsula after taking an aviation unit out of service before a replacement was in place.

He said no additional unmanned aircraft had been deployed to take over the squadron’s duties and that U.S. combat capability on the peninsula could suffer even if troop numbers stayed the same.

“As a rule, you bring in a replacement before you take an existing unit out of service,” Shin said. If the unit goes first, he added, there is no telling when its replacement will arrive.

Yu Ji-hoon of the Korea Institute for Defense Analyses said the key question was whether the U.S. military could provide forces to carry out the squadron’s former missions.

“The role of U.S. Forces Korea is changing,” Yu said. “We shouldn’t read too much into that and assume it will leave a gap in the defense of the Korean Peninsula.”

The 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron, which operated AH-64E Apache attack helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow reconnaissance drones, was inactivated on Dec. 15, 2025, according to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report dated Dec. 31 that year. The unit was established at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, in 2022, taking over a mission previously handled by units that rotated through South Korea.

The Pentagon referred questions about the squadron to USFK. In a written response, the command said the move was part of a broader U.S. Army effort to modernize its aviation forces and reorganize units for future operations.

It did not say whether the squadron’s helicopters and personnel had been reassigned within South Korea or moved out of the country.

“This action does not change U.S. Forces Korea’s mission, posture or commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea (ROK),” USFK said. “The ROK-U.S. Alliance remains strong, and there is no impact to combined readiness or deterrence.”

The U.S. Army still flies Apaches from South Korea, but USFK did not say who now carries out the squadron's former missions. The command added it continues to work with the U.S. Eighth Army to maintain forces on the peninsula capable of deterring and defending against threats from North Korea.

A separate CRS report published Nov. 23 listed the squadron among 11 air cavalry units the Army planned to inactivate or convert from fiscal 2025 through fiscal 2027. The changes fall under the Army Transformation Initiative, announced in May 2025.

The Army plans to shift more reconnaissance work from crewed helicopters to unmanned aircraft and redistribute AH-64Es among attack battalions, the report said. It did not specify where the Camp Humphreys squadron’s aircraft went.

The 2nd Infantry Division disclosed on Nov. 23 that its 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade had taken AH-64E Apaches from South Korea to Japan for live-fire training at Camp Fuji. The exercise showed that the brigade continued to operate Apaches after the squadron’s inactivation.

Shin said the Japan drills also suggested that U.S. forces based in South Korea may be preparing to take on a wider role in Northeast Asia.

Yu said Washington is seeking more flexibility in how it uses forces overseas as China’s military grows and security conditions in the Indo-Pacific change. U.S. forces in South Korea could help deter conflicts elsewhere in the region and support a response if one broke out, he said, while continuing to deter North Korea.

“We need to focus on changes in the makeup of U.S. forces and the scope of their operations,” Yu said.

With North Korea advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities, Yu said Seoul and Washington should consult closely on where U.S. forces based in South Korea could operate and under what conditions.

“As South Korea prepares to take over wartime operational control, it needs to strengthen its own defense capabilities and secure continued military support from the U.S.,” he said.