Two of the Korean Navy's attack submarines are undergoing repairs after sustaining damage in separate accidents, military officials said Friday.

One 1,800-ton Son Won Il-class submarine suffered damage to its protective hull coating after getting entangled in discarded fishing nets during a nighttime mission in the Yellow Sea in September, according to Navy officials. No casualties were reported.

With its navigational systems intact, the vessel was able to return to its home port under its own power, the Navy said, adding that it is currently undergoing maintenance and repairs for restoration.

Another submarine of the same class, the Hong Beom Do vessel, caught fire in April while undergoing a scheduled overhaul at a shipyard in the southeastern city of Ulsan, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The Navy has been assessing the damage and carrying out repairs on the vessel, noting that no timeline has been set for when the work will be completed.

The incidents have raised concerns over a potential gap in naval operational readiness, as the Navy currently operates about 20 conventionally-powered attack submarines.

The Navy said it maintains its readiness posture without disruption by adjusting maintenance schedules and flexibly deploying available assets.