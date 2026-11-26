The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) confirmed Thursday that an Army aviation unit in South Korea has been inactivated, noting that the move does not change the United States' military force posture or commitment to the defense of the Asian ally.

The inactivation of the 5th Air Cavalry Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment (5-17 ACS) at Camp Humphreys, a key U.S. base in Pyeongtaek, some 60 kilometers south of Seoul, came amid lingering speculation that the U.S. could consider a troop realignment to better address broader regional security challenges, including from China.

"The inactivation of the 5-17 Air Cavalry Squadron is part of the U.S. Army's broader force structure and aviation transformation efforts to modernize capabilities and optimize formations for future operational requirements," the USFK said in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency.

"This action does not change U.S. Forces Korea's mission, posture, or commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea," it added, referring to South Korea by its official name.

The USFK also said that it, along with the Eighth U.S. Army, continues to maintain a "ready, capable and lethal" force on the Korean Peninsula, "fully postured" to deter and defend against threats from North Korea.

Separately, a USFK official said its military adjustments are part of ongoing modernization efforts that will "strengthen overall readiness, capability and force posture."

The USFK did not specify when the squadron was inactivated. In January, a U.S. Congressional Research Service report said the unit had ceased operations on Dec. 15, but the Pentagon said later that no decision had been made on the unit's fate.

Seoul's defense ministry said it regards the unit's inactivation as part of the U.S. Army's transformation initiative, without elaborating further on the details.

"South Korea and the United States will continue to maintain a firm combined defense posture through close consultations and coordination regarding USFK force operations," the ministry said.

The inactivation came as questions have persisted over whether U.S. President Donald Trump's administration would push for a change in the operation of the 28,500-strong USFK at a time when it seeks to use its regional military assets to reinforce deterrence against an increasingly assertive China.

5-17 ACS is known to have had hundreds of personnel, as well as aviation and reconnaissance assets, including AH-64E Apache helicopters and RQ-7B Shadow drones. It is unclear whether the inactivation means the pullout of the unit's personnel and assets or whether there will be a replacement unit.

The unit was activated in 2022, taking over the role of what had been rotational air cavalry squadrons to provide more stability to U.S. defense operations and enhance defense readiness in South Korea.