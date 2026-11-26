The Korean foreign ministry held talks with a Russian Embassy official in Seoul on Thursday over the entry of Russian military aircraft into the country's air defense zone earlier this week, sources said.

A minister-counselor-level diplomat from the Russian Embassy visited the ministry's headquarters earlier in the day, where the two sides discussed the entry of Russian military aircraft into the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ) and other pending issues, according to the diplomatic sources.

On Tuesday, two Tu-160 strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear missiles, entered the KADIZ along with Su-35S and Su-30SM fighter jets, approaching to within 1 kilometer of the boundary of Korean airspace near Ulleung Island in the East Sea, according to military authorities here.

The Air Force scrambled F-15K fighter jets and other aircraft in response, and the government issued an alert for residents of the eastern island. No airspace violation occurred.

Details of Thursday's meeting were not immediately available, though Korea is believed to have reiterated its protest over the incident, following its earlier expression of regret and call for measures to prevent a recurrence.

Ministry officials said Thursday's meeting was not a formal summoning, which involves calling in a foreign diplomat to lodge a protest, and more of a working-level consultation.

Over the incident, the defense ministry on Tuesday summoned Col. Nikolai Marchenko, Russia's military attache in Seoul, to lodge a formal protest. The foreign ministry also conveyed its regret through diplomatic channels on the same day, stopping short of summoning a Russian diplomat.

Russian military aircraft have entered the KADIZ five times so far this year. The latest incident marked the third such entry in a week, and the aircraft came closer to Korean airspace than in any previous incident this year.

The KADIZ is not territorial airspace but a zone established to call on foreign aircraft to identify themselves to prevent accidental clashes.