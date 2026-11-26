The interior ministry said Thursday it will provide special training for local government officials responsible for issuing civil defense alerts to prevent the erroneous transmission of emergency disaster messages.

The special training will take place for two days next week for about 170 officials from 16 metropolitan and provincial governments nationwide, the ministry said.

The measure follows an incident on Tuesday, in which North Gyeongsang Province authorities sent an emergency alert to the East Sea island of Ulleung containing incorrect information, causing confusion among residents.

At that time, several Russian warplanes briefly entered South Korea's air defense zone over the East Sea but the province's civil defense warning control center described them as aerial objects presumed to be North Korean aircraft in its emergency message sent to the island.

The ministry said it had previously conducted periodic training for civil defense alert personnel to enhance their practical response capabilities but Tuesday's incident underscored the need for special training to prevent a recurrence of erroneous alerts caused by staff negligence.

The upcoming training will focus on ensuring that civil defense officials carefully verify key details before issuing disaster alerts, including system operation procedures, the type of alert, the target geographic area, the time of issuance, and the nature of the situation, it said.