Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul on Thursday called for efforts to ease tensions with Russia, after Russian warplanes flew into Korea's air defense zone and almost breached its territorial airspace earlier this week.

Two Russian Tu-160 supersonic strategic bombers and two other fighter jets entered Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) in the East Sea early Tuesday.

They came within about 1 kilometer of the airspace over Ulleung Island off the east coast, prompting the Korean Air Force to scramble fighter jets in response. Seoul has lodged a strong protest with the Russians over their repeated unannounced and unauthorized entry into KADIZ.

"I believe we need to make efforts to ease tensions at this point," Kang said during a parliamentary session. "While we maintain communication channels with Russia, I believe we should do more."

Kang said Seoul clearly conveyed to the Russian side the need for an advance notice and coordination in case of flying any military plane near the Korean territory so as to avoid any accidental clash.

"Issues such as entering KADIZ during drills must be thoroughly discussed beforehand. We plan to continue making efforts going forward," he said.

Asked by a lawmaker if Russia's newest Su-57 stealth fighter was among the warplanes that flew into KADIZ on Tuesday, Kang confirmed it was not one of them.

"It was unusual for (the aircraft) to come that close to our airspace, so we do not see it as an intentional act," he said.

The defense ministry has called in Russia's military attache in Seoul and lodged a strong protest. The foreign ministry also reportedly called in a senior diplomat from the Russian Embassy to discuss the matter.

At Thursday's session, the National Assembly's defense committee passed a motion to expand the operational scope of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, currently operating off the Somali coast, to south of Oman in the Arabian Sea, about 650 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz.

The motion, which extends the existing deployment for another year through Dec. 31, 2027, carries a supplementary opinion stating that the naval unit will not get involved or intervene in any war or military operations between specific countries.

"This makes it clear that the mission does not constitute entering a war," Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea said.

The supplementary opinion was attached amid concerns that the expanded mandate could draw the unit into the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, sparking backlash from the opposition that has branded it as a disguised troop deployment to the U.S.-Iran war.

The added clause also pledges to prioritize troop safety, stipulating that the lives and safety of the service members must come first when conducting missions with newly added assets, which include unmanned mine-hunting vehicles.

Additionally, the supplementary opinion states that the unit will use force strictly in self-defense and that the government will actively coordinate with relevant countries to avoid diplomatic friction.

The motion is subject to final parliamentary approval at an upcoming plenary session.