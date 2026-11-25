The Korean Air Force’s first Embraer C-390 Millennium military transport aircraft landed Monday at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, after a delivery flight that included stops in India and the Philippines.

Built by Brazilian aerospace company Embraer, the C-390 is Korea’s first military transport aircraft powered by turbofan engines. It will supplement the Air Force’s existing fleet of turboprop transports.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) selected the C-390 in December 2023 under a program to acquire three large transport aircraft. A defense acquisition official said the program has a total budget of 883 billion won ($657.4 million), with the acquisition contract valued at 710 billion won.

The aircraft arrived on the same day that DAPA and Brazil’s defense ministry held their first joint defense industry committee meeting in Brazil. DAPA said in a press release Tuesday that the two countries signed a letter of intent to expand defense industry cooperation.

The two governments agreed to lay the groundwork for government-to-government contracts, share defense industry information and look for new projects to pursue together. They also discussed forming a working group to identify areas where they could collaborate on defense science and technology.

The meeting followed a memorandum of understanding on defense industry cooperation signed in October 2025 and a summit between the two countries in July. DAPA said the committee would give the two governments a regular forum to discuss potential projects.

The agency cited the transport aircraft program as an example of industrial cooperation between the two countries, naming Kencoa, AST and Shinhwa Pretech as Korean companies taking part in the program. DAPA said the two sides have also discussed possible cooperation as Brazil seeks to modernize its fleet of tanks and armored vehicles.

Korea Aerospace Industries, Hyundai Rotem, Hanwha Aerospace and LIG D&A presented their weapons systems and export projects to Brazilian defense ministry and military officials at the meeting.

Chung Jae-joon, a senior DAPA official, co-chaired the meeting with Heraldo Luiz Rodrigues, who heads the Brazilian defense ministry’s defense industry office. Chung said the meeting gave both sides a chance to learn more about each other’s defense capabilities and identify areas where they could work together.

“The transport aircraft program showed that Korea and Brazil could move beyond a buyer-seller relationship and build defense industry ties that benefit both countries,” Chung said in the release.