The defense ministry said Tuesday it has revoked state honors and medals awarded to eight military officials behind state violence cases, including one involving forced conscription of university students who resisted former President Chun Doo-hwan's authoritarian rule in the 1980s.

The Cabinet passed a motion Tuesday to annul 10 state honors conferred on eight military officers over their "unconstitutional" acts, according to the ministry.

The move comes as the government has sought to strip those accused of state violence of their commendations as part of efforts to preserve constitutional value and set the prestige of state honors straight.

Among them is late Gen. Park Jun-byung, who led a cover-up scheme by forcibly drafting university students in the early 1980s in an attempt to suppress student activists who resisted Chun's dictatorship.

Park, who served as commander of the Defense Security Command at that time, received the Tongil medal of the Order of National Security Merit, the highest in the five ranks, over his role in the forced draft scheme in 1984.

Chun seized power through a military coup on Dec. 12, 1979, and ultimately became president in August 1980.

The ministry also revoked nine commendations given to seven officials of the military counterintelligence unit for using unconstitutional means to detain espionage suspects, who were later acquitted.

The ministry said it will continue to look for similar cases where a state honor was illicitly conferred in state violence cases and retract them accordingly.