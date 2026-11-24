Several Russian warplanes briefly flew into South Korea's air defense zone over the East Sea before exiting early Tuesday, prompting Seoul to issue an alert on an island and scramble its fighter jets in response, the military said.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) clarified that the Russian planes had not violated South Korea's airspace as previously announced by the interior ministry in a mobile emergency alert. It also corrected an earlier alert issued by a provincial government that erroneously identified the planes as suspected North Korean aircraft.

The Russian warplanes entered the air defense identification zone (KADIZ) early in the morning, approaching Ulleung Island before exiting the zone, the JCS said.

"We detected the movement before the Russian aircraft's entry into KADIZ and deployed fighter jets to conduct tactical maneuvers in case of contingencies," it said.

The defense ministry plans to call in a Russian diplomat from the Russian Embassy in Seoul later in the day to lodge a formal complaint, ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said in a press briefing.

A JCS official told reporters that the Russian jets flew very close to South Korea's air space but exited toward the East Sea after the South's military took measures in response.

A mix-up over emergency alerts caused confusion among residents after the interior ministry sent out an air raid warning urging people to evacuate to underground shelters as the Russian aircraft intruded into South Korea's airspace.

Officials lifted the alert three minutes later as the Russian aircraft exited the area.

The local government of North Gyeongsang Province, which has jurisdiction over Ulleung Island, later sent a separate message notifying residents that the alert had been lifted, but mistakenly referred to the Russian jets as suspected North Korean aircraft.

North Gyeongsang officials issued a correction about 40 minutes later.