Korea and Brazil have held their inaugural dialogue on defense industry cooperation, Seoul's state arms agency said Tuesday, as Seoul looks to expand arms exports into Latin America.

The first meeting of the joint defense industry committee took place in Brazil on Monday (local time), led by officials of Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) and Brazil's defense ministry, DAPA said in a release.

The committee's launch came as a follow-up step after the two countries agreed to bolster defense industry ties at a summit between President Lee Jae Myung and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Seoul in February.

Korea views Brazil as a strategic partner in its push to diversify arms exports to the Central and South American regions.

Seoul plans to purchase three Brazilian-made Embraer C-390 Millennium tactical airlifters for its Air Force to boost its troop transport and aerial refueling capabilities under the second phase of its large transport aircraft acquisition program.

It marks Seoul's first major military procurement from a South American defense firm.

The two countries are also in talks over Brazil's potential acquisition of Korean tanks and armored vehicles under the former's plan to modernize key military assets.

At Monday's dialogue, the two sides signed a document on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense industry and agreed to explore opportunities for new projects, including exchanges of defense industry-related information, among others, DAPA said.