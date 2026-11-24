A series of contradictory emergency alerts sent to Ulleung Island residents Tuesday morning raised questions about South Korea’s disaster messaging system after Russian military aircraft approached the island through the Korea Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ).

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), several Russian military aircraft entered the KADIZ over the East Sea early Tuesday and approached Ulleung Island before leaving the zone. The Air Force deployed F-15K fighters in response and the Russian aircraft withdrew eastward.

The JCS stressed that no violation of South Korea’s sovereign airspace occurred. The KADIZ is a buffer zone established to detect and respond to approaching foreign military aircraft early and is distinct from sovereign airspace.

However, the emergency messages that reached residents told a different story and contradicted each other.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety issued a preliminary warning for Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province, at 7:52 a.m. The Korean-language text read: “Airspace violation by Russian aircraft. Alert issued for Ulleung County. Take shelter underground or inside a building.” The English version went further, reading “EVACUATION, AIR RAID” — a higher level than the precautionary alert that was actually issued.

Sirens sounded across Ulleung Island as the precautionary alert went into effect. The alert was lifted at 7:57 a.m. with a message stating that the Russian aircraft had exited the danger zone and residents were told to resume their daily activities.

“The Air Force Operations Command decided to issue the precautionary alert based on the aerial situation and the aircraft’s proximity to Ulleung Island,” a JCS official said. “The alert was issued through the interior ministry’s civil defense control center.”

At 8 a.m., however, the provincial government of North Gyeongsang Province sent a separate message lifting the alert that suggested it was a North Korean aerial object. It read: “Unidentified aerial object presumed to be a North Korean aircraft has exited the danger zone. The alert for Ulleung County was lifted at 07:58. Please return to your normal daily activities.”

The province later acknowledged that it had used a drill template — one written for North Korean aircraft scenarios — without updating the text to reflect the actual situation, only changing the timestamp before sending it.

The province issued a correction at 8:39 a.m., replacing the reference to North Korean aircraft with “Russian aircraft airspace violation.”

But the JCS had already confirmed that no airspace violation took place, meaning the corrected message was still inaccurate. The JCS separately said it made no mention of North Korea in its communications with other agencies, indicating the reference originated from the provincial government alone.

Rep. Jung Hee-yong, secretary general of the main opposition People Power Party, criticized the government for sending conflicting alerts to residents.

“Not just residents of Ulleung County but people across the country were left anxious and confused, with no clear information on what had happened, how the government was responding or what they were supposed to do,” Jung said.

“The government must transparently disclose the full circumstances of the incident, explain why its statements were repeatedly contradicted and provide a responsible account to the public immediately.”

While Russian military aircraft have frequently entered the KADIZ — three times in the past week alone, on Nov. 17, 19 and again on Tuesday — it is unusual for them to approach close enough to South Korean airspace to trigger a precautionary alert.

Russia does not recognize South Korea’s authority over the KADIZ, arguing it has no basis in international law. This year, Russian aircraft also entered the zone on June 27 during a joint air drill with China, and on Aug. 26.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said during a briefing Tuesday that the ministry would summon the Russian defense attache in Seoul to lodge a formal protest.

Col. Nikolai Marchenko, a military and air attache at the Russian Embassy to Korea, was asked by reporters upon arriving at the ministry, Tuesday afternoon, whether Moscow had intended to violate South Korean airspace. He only said “no comment” and left without answering further questions.



Foreign ministry said in a statement that it “expressed regret to Russia through diplomatic channels and urged it to take steps to prevent a recurrence.”