The Air Force said Tuesday it has deployed an early warning and forecast system to better observe changes in "space weather" in a bid to help enhance stable military operations in space.

Space weather refers to changes in the space environment caused by solar activities, such as flares near sunspots.

The Air Force held an event to mark the deployment of the early warning and forecast system for space weather in Gyeryong, some 145 kilometers south of Seoul, attended by some 60 personnel, according to the armed service.

The Air Force has sought to develop systems to observe and analyze any changes in space weather in advance to better prepare the military for potential disruptions in its operations.

For instance, an explosion near the sunspots may interfere with the ionosphere in the Earth's upper atmosphere, thereby disrupting aviation radio communications or causing errors in navigation systems.

The newly deployed systems are designed to prevent such disruptions by informing the military of such changes in a timely manner ahead of military operations.

Earlier this month, the Air Force deployed a solar optical telescope capable of filming the surface of the sun to detect solar flares and other activities in real time.

It marks the latest in a series of assets deployed by the military unit to observe space weather, including a solar radio telescope and an ionospheric radar deployed last year.

The move comes as the Air Force has gradually stepped up its surveillance capabilities for space operations amid the growing importance of space as the centerpiece of military operations in future warfare.

The Air Force plans to accumulate data through the space weather systems and analyze its impact on military assets in order to promote stable aerospace operations moving forward.