Air Force deploys early warning, forecast system for space weather observation
Summary
The Air Force deployed a space-weather early warning and forecast system in Gyeryong on Tuesday to help maintain stable military operations in space. Solar activity can disrupt the ionosphere, affecting aviation radio communications and navigation systems. The new system is intended to alert the military to changes before operations. The Air Force plans to use accumulated data to assess effects on military assets.
Key Facts
- About 60 personnel attended the deployment event, held in Gyeryong, roughly 145 kilometers south of Seoul.
- Earlier this month, the Air Force deployed a solar optical telescope that can film the sun’s surface to detect solar flares and other activity in real time.
- The Air Force also deployed a solar radio telescope and an ionospheric radar last year.
- The Air Force plans to accumulate data from its space-weather systems and analyze the effects on military assets.
The Air Force said Tuesday it has deployed an early warning and forecast system to better observe changes in "space weather" in a bid to help enhance stable military operations in space.
Space weather refers to changes in the space environment caused by solar activities, such as flares near sunspots.
The Air Force held an event to mark the deployment of the early warning and forecast system for space weather in Gyeryong, some 145 kilometers south of Seoul, attended by some 60 personnel, according to the armed service.
The Air Force has sought to develop systems to observe and analyze any changes in space weather in advance to better prepare the military for potential disruptions in its operations.
For instance, an explosion near the sunspots may interfere with the ionosphere in the Earth's upper atmosphere, thereby disrupting aviation radio communications or causing errors in navigation systems.
The newly deployed systems are designed to prevent such disruptions by informing the military of such changes in a timely manner ahead of military operations.
Earlier this month, the Air Force deployed a solar optical telescope capable of filming the surface of the sun to detect solar flares and other activities in real time.
It marks the latest in a series of assets deployed by the military unit to observe space weather, including a solar radio telescope and an ionospheric radar deployed last year.
The move comes as the Air Force has gradually stepped up its surveillance capabilities for space operations amid the growing importance of space as the centerpiece of military operations in future warfare.
The Air Force plans to accumulate data through the space weather systems and analyze its impact on military assets in order to promote stable aerospace operations moving forward.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.