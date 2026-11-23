US Forces Korea deploys Apache, Blackhawk helicopters for live-fire drills in Japan
Summary
The U.S. Forces Korea deployed AH-64E Apache, UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to Camp Fuji in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, for live-fire drills, the first time it has sent such assets outside the Korean Peninsula for exercises. The 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade of the 2nd Infantry Division carried out the deployment to strengthen readiness in the Indo-Pacific. The move comes as USFK faces challenges conducting live-fire drills in Korea amid local residents’ pushback.
Key Facts
- The helicopters trained at the Combined Arms Training Center at Camp Fuji.
- The USFK described the deployment as a historic first in a social media post.
- The Apache is designed to attack tanks and armored vehicles with missiles and rockets.
- The Black Hawk is used to airlift troops, transport supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers, while the Chinook carries troops, heavy artillery and bulk supplies.
- The article describes strategic flexibility as an approach to expanding USFK’s role beyond the Korean Peninsula to address wider Indo-Pacific security challenges, including an assertive China.
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) recently deployed its helicopters for live-fire drills in Japan, the first time such assets have been sent outside the Korean Peninsula for exercises, the USFK said Monday.
The 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed the AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, the UH-60 Black Hawk multirole utility helicopters and the CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters to the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) at Camp Fuji, located in Shizuoka Prefecture, the USFK said in a social media post.
It said the "historic first" deployment of the choppers was aimed at strengthening its readiness in the Indo-Pacific.
The AH-64 Apache serves as a heavily armed attack helicopter designed to hunt and destroy enemy tanks and armored vehicles with missiles and rockets, while the UH-60 Black Hawk is a core asset primarily tasked with airlifting troops into combat zones, transporting supplies and evacuating wounded soldiers.
The CH-47 Chinook is a heavy-lift transport helicopter used to move large numbers of troops, heavy artillery and bulk supplies across the battlefield. It usually carries significantly heavier payloads than the Black Hawks.
The deployment appeared to reflect the U.S. approach to expanding the role of the USFK beyond the Korean Peninsula as Washington seeks greater operational agility to counter wider security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including an assertive China — a concept known as "strategic flexibility."
It also comes against the backdrop of challenges faced by U.S. forces stationed in Korea in conducting live-fire drills at training grounds here amid pushback from local residents.
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