The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) recently deployed its helicopters for live-fire drills in Japan, the first time such assets have been sent outside the Korean Peninsula for exercises, the USFK said Monday.

The 2nd Infantry Division's 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade deployed the AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, the UH-60 Black Hawk multirole utility helicopters and the CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters to the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC) at Camp Fuji, located in Shizuoka Prefecture, the USFK said in a social media post.

It said the "historic first" deployment of the choppers was aimed at strengthening its readiness in the Indo-Pacific.

The AH-64 Apache serves as a heavily armed attack helicopter designed to hunt and destroy enemy tanks and armored vehicles with missiles and rockets, while the UH-60 Black Hawk is a core asset primarily tasked with airlifting troops into combat zones, transporting supplies and evacuating wounded soldiers.

The CH-47 Chinook is a heavy-lift transport helicopter used to move large numbers of troops, heavy artillery and bulk supplies across the battlefield. It usually carries significantly heavier payloads than the Black Hawks.

The deployment appeared to reflect the U.S. approach to expanding the role of the USFK beyond the Korean Peninsula as Washington seeks greater operational agility to counter wider security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including an assertive China — a concept known as "strategic flexibility."

It also comes against the backdrop of challenges faced by U.S. forces stationed in Korea in conducting live-fire drills at training grounds here amid pushback from local residents.