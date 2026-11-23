The Marine Corps on Monday held a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of South Korea's victory in an artillery attack in 2010 by North Korea on a border island that killed two soldiers and two civilians.

The ceremony was held at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, some 140 kilometers south of Seoul, on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of the North's artillery attack on Yeonpyeong Island on Nov. 23, 2010.

North Korea's shelling of the island marked its first attack on a civilian area in the South since the 1950-53 Korean War.

During Monday's event, Vice Defense Minister Lee Doo-hee said the South Korean military will maintain a robust readiness posture to ensure its victory against any enemy threats.

"Our military will immediately respond to any enemy threat or provocation and maintain a robust readiness posture to ensure absolute victory," Lee said in his commemorative address.

"To achieve this, we will push to restructure the military system so that the Marine Corps will be enhanced to a quasi-fourth service," he added.

The overhaul plan calls for reframing the three-pronged military system of the Army, Navy and Air Force to give greater independence to the Marine Corps, whose operational control currently lies with the Army.

Lt. Gen. Ju Il-suk, the commander of the Marine Corps, also vowed to follow through on the overhaul plan to inherit the "honorable history" of the battle that was achieved with the sacrifice of its two men.

Monday's event was attended by some 300 personnel, including the vice defense minister and Marine Corps commander, as well as Maj. Gen. Valerie A. Jackson, commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea.

The Marine Corps has designated a commemorative period lasting through Friday to honor the fallen soldiers in the 2010 battle.

The South Korean military considers the battle to be a victorious one as the Marines immediately returned fire in response to the North Korean artillery attack and successfully repelled the North Korean forces.