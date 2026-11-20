Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul will visit Japan and Tahiti next week for high-level talks with his counterparts on boosting maritime cooperation and military exchanges, the Navy said Friday.

Kim will make a two-day trip to Japan starting Sunday, during which he plans to meet with Adm. Akira Saito, chief of staff of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), and discuss ways to strengthen maritime security cooperation, including high-level and unit-level exchanges, the Navy said.

While in Japan, Kim is also scheduled to visit the JMSDF's Yokosuka District to meet with its commandant, Vice Adm. Koji Yagi, it said.

Kim will then travel to Tahiti, the island of French Polynesia, to attend a regional naval conference, where naval chiefs and commanders from around 30 countries will gather to discuss regional maritime security cooperation.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kim plans to hold bilateral and multilateral talks with naval representatives from the participating countries, including France, the United States, Japan and Australia, to discuss defense industry cooperation and exchanges, the Navy said.



