A Korea-born Chinese actor renowned for starring in a number of movies that encouraged anti-Japanese sentiments in the 1930s will likely be stripped of his South Korean state medal for his activities linked to North Korea during the 1950-53 Korean War, informed sources said Friday.

Kim Duk-rin, who is better known as Jin Yan in China, was posthumously awarded South Korea's Aejok Order of Merit for National Foundation on the Aug. 15 Liberation Day, a national holiday celebrating Korea's liberation from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.

The late actor came under scrutiny soon after as a media report claimed that he was part of a Chinese delegation dispatched to North Korea in 1952 to help boost the morale of Chinese and North Korean troops fighting against South Korean and U.N. forces in the Korean War.

An evaluation committee held a meeting last Friday to review his case and decided in favor of a motion to strip Kim of his state medal, the sources familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency.

Following the initial media report, the veterans ministry had said it may consider retracting the honor awarded to Kim should his Korean War activities be confirmed.

The ministry declined to confirm last week's evaluation committee meeting when asked, only saying, "A review is under way on whether to annul the award after verifying (Kim's) activities following the news report in August 2026."

A move to revoke conferred state honors requires deliberation and approval by the Cabinet, and the motion to strip Kim of his honor is reportedly expected to be sent to the Cabinet in January.



