Korea launched a new 3,600-ton guided-missile frigate equipped with domestically developed stealth sensors and radar systems on Wednesday, bolstering its coastal defense capabilities in the West Sea as the country accelerates its push to become a major global arms exporter.

The ROKS Pyeongtaek, the fifth ship in the Navy’s Ulsan-class Batch-III program, entered the water during a ceremony at Hanwha Ocean’s shipyard on the southern island of Geoje, according to the Navy and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

Designed and built entirely in Korea, the 129-meter warship is slated to replace the Navy’s aging fleet of older frigates and corvettes. Following sea trials, it will be delivered to the Navy in December 2027 for operational deployment.

At the core of the vessel’s upgrades is an Integrated Sensor Mast featuring a stealth design and a homegrown four-sided fixed multifunctional phased-array radar. Comparable in function to the American Aegis system, the radar allows the warship to detect, track and engage multiple aerial and surface targets simultaneously, in any direction.

Defense officials highlighted the ship’s indigenous technology as both a strategic asset and a commercial showcase. Korea has rapidly expanded its defense industry in recent years, securing multi-billion-dollar export deals for tanks, artillery and naval vessels amid heightened global geopolitical tensions.

"The Pyeongtaek is a cutting-edge frigate that embodies our advanced domestic defense science and shipbuilding capabilities," said Jung Jae-jun, head of the Future Force Project Division at the arms procurement agency. "Based on this proven technology, we expect it to contribute significantly to future defense exports."

Beyond air defense, the Pyeongtaek is built for anti-submarine warfare. It utilizes a hybrid electric propulsion system to minimize underwater radiated noise, paired with hull-mounted and towed-array sonar systems, long-range anti-submarine torpedoes and a Korean vertical launching system.

The vessel takes its name from Pyeongtaek, a port city south of Seoul that hosts the Navy’s Second Fleet Command, which is tasked with defending the tense maritime border with North Korea in the West Sea. It revives the name of an earlier rescue ship acquired from the U.S. Navy in 1996 and retired in 2016.

"The Pyeongtaek will serve as a core force protecting the West Sea," said Rear Adm. Lee Gu-seong, director general for planning and management at Navy headquarters.

Following naval tradition, Lee Hye-kyung, the wife of Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, cut the ceremonial launch cord with an ax, a gesture meant to breathe life into the new vessel.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.