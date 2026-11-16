



Several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea's air defense identification zone (KADIZ) early Tuesday, prompting the Air Force to deploy fighter jets in response, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

The South Korean military detected the Russian aircraft before they entered the KADIZ and deployed fighter jets to prepare for any possible contingencies, the JCS said in a statement.

The aircraft later exited the zone without violating South Korea's airspace, it added.

The air defense zone is not territorial airspace but is delineated to call on foreign planes to identify themselves so as to prevent accidental clashes.

Russia and China, however, do not recognize the jurisdiction over KADIZ, citing a lack of basis in international law.

Moscow's latest entry into the air defense zone came about three months after several of its military aircraft entered and retreated from the zone over the East Sea. South Korea's military scrambled its fighter jets in response.

In June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian warplanes also entered and left South Korea's air defense zone above the country's eastern and southern waters during what appeared to be their joint air drills.

Seoul lodged a strong protest with both sides over the unauthorized entry through embassy channels.