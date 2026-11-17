Military toughens screening of smart wearables amid scrutiny over AI cheating
Summary
South Korea’s defense ministry ordered military units to tighten screening of smart wearables at military facilities, with the rules taking effect Nov. 1. Guards must X-ray or physically inspect eyeglasses for hidden cameras and other device features, and check suspicious glasses more closely. The measures follow scrutiny of AI-assisted cheating cases, including a tax accountant exam top scorer’s confession. The ministry plans to strengthen disciplinary measures for bringing unauthorized smart devices onto bases.
Key Facts
- The ministry issued the instruction to all units across the armed services last month.
- At units without X-ray scanners, guards must inspect glasses’ frames and arms for miniature cameras or charging ports.
- For suspicious glasses, guards are to verify the serial number, model and charging specifications and check for control buttons or speakers.
- A ministry official said no violations involving smart glasses had been reported by military units since the rules took effect.
- The ministry said disciplinary standards would take account of factors such as whether unauthorized device use was intentional.
Military authorities have stepped up screening of wearable devices, such as smart glasses capable of recording or filming, to prevent unauthorized devices from being brought into military facilities, officials said Tuesday.
The defense ministry instructed all military units across the armed services last month to tighten screening of smart wearables, a measure that took effect Nov. 1, military officials said.
All eye glasses must pass through an X-ray scanner where available, or be physically inspected by guards on duty at units without scanning equipment, they said.
Guards will inspect the frames and arms of the glasses for hidden miniature cameras or charging ports.
If deemed suspicious, the glasses must be handed over to guards to verify their serial number, model and charging specifications, as well as to check for control buttons or speakers, according to officials.
The tougher rules come amid growing scrutiny in Korea over a series of cheating cases using artificial intelligence (AI) devices, fueled by the confession of a top scorer on the tax accountant exam who admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to cheat on the test.
No violations involving smart glasses have been reported from military units since the tougher rules took effect earlier this month, a ministry official said.
The ministry plans to revise internal directives soon to impose stiffer disciplinary measures on those who bring unauthorized smart devices onto bases.
"We have ordered all units across the armed services to step up inspections for both regular personnel and visitors," a ministry official said. "Going forward, we will tighten disciplinary standards as we weigh factors, such as whether the unauthorized use of such devices was intentional."
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