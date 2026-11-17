Military authorities have stepped up screening of wearable devices, such as smart glasses capable of recording or filming, to prevent unauthorized devices from being brought into military facilities, officials said Tuesday.

The defense ministry instructed all military units across the armed services last month to tighten screening of smart wearables, a measure that took effect Nov. 1, military officials said.

All eye glasses must pass through an X-ray scanner where available, or be physically inspected by guards on duty at units without scanning equipment, they said.

Guards will inspect the frames and arms of the glasses for hidden miniature cameras or charging ports.

If deemed suspicious, the glasses must be handed over to guards to verify their serial number, model and charging specifications, as well as to check for control buttons or speakers, according to officials.

The tougher rules come amid growing scrutiny in Korea over a series of cheating cases using artificial intelligence (AI) devices, fueled by the confession of a top scorer on the tax accountant exam who admitted to using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI to cheat on the test.

No violations involving smart glasses have been reported from military units since the tougher rules took effect earlier this month, a ministry official said.

The ministry plans to revise internal directives soon to impose stiffer disciplinary measures on those who bring unauthorized smart devices onto bases.

"We have ordered all units across the armed services to step up inspections for both regular personnel and visitors," a ministry official said. "Going forward, we will tighten disciplinary standards as we weigh factors, such as whether the unauthorized use of such devices was intentional."