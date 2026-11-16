The remains of a fallen Korean War soldier were returned to his family in a ceremony Monday, more than seven decades after he was killed in action during the 1950-53 conflict, the defense ministry said.

The ceremony honoring late Pfc. Ahn Dong took place in the southwestern city of Iksan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, about two months after authorities confirmed his identity through DNA testing, the ministry said in a release.

Ahn's remains were first discovered in 2004 in the northeastern county of Goseong during an excavation operation by the defense ministry's war dead recovery agency.

Although the agency obtained DNA samples from his family in 2019, it was unable to confirm a match until September of this year due to technological limitations.

Ahn, born in 1928, enlisted in July 1951 and served in the Army's 8th Infantry Division. He is presumed to have been killed while fighting against North Korean forces during the Battle of Nojeonpyeong in the eastern border city of Inje in August 1951.

Ahn is the 286th South Korean soldier whose remains have been returned to their family since the excavation and recovery project began in April 2000.