Cheonghae unit to come under on-scene commander's tactical control in limited manner: Seoul
Summary
South Korea’s Defense Ministry submitted a revised motion to the National Assembly this week to expand the Cheonghae Unit’s operating area to waters south of Oman, about 650 kilometers from the Strait of Hormuz. During multinational maritime security missions led by the Combined Maritime Forces or the European Union, an on-scene commander would exercise tactical control in a very restricted manner. The motion says the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman retains command authority and adds a duty to support safe international maritime routes and freedom of passage. Seoul says the expansion is intended to protect Korean vessels and citizens from piracy, not to engage in war or battles.
Key Facts
- The revised motion limits the unit’s operational area to the Gulf of Aden and waters south of Oman.
- Tactical control is defined as limited authority to apply military force or use combat-support assets within an assigned mission or task.
- The provision for an on-scene commander’s tactical control appeared in previous motions extending the unit’s mission, which began with its deployment in 2009.
- A South Korean Navy captain has commanded Combined Task Force 151, which handles anti-piracy operations under the Combined Maritime Forces, since August.
- The new clause says the unit may join global efforts to secure international maritime routes and restore freedom of passage.
South Korea's key anti-piracy unit will come under an on-scene commander's tactical control during a multinational security mission under a motion to expand its operational scope, but such authority will be exercised in a "very restricted" manner, Seoul officials said Thursday.
The defense ministry submitted to the National Assembly this week a revised motion to expand the operational scope of the Cheonghae Unit from the current zone in waters off the Somali coast to south of Oman in the Arabian Sea, about 650 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz.
The motion stipulates that the unit will be placed under the "tactical control" of an on-scene commander when it engages in multinational maritime security missions, led by the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) or the European Union.
Tactical control refers to limited authority exercised for the application of military force or tactical use of combat support assets within the assigned mission or task.
"(A local commander's tactical control) is a very restricted authority that can be exercised temporarily in specific regions," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna told a press briefing.
The phrase was included in previous motions to extend the anti-piracy unit's mission since its deployment in 2009. But the latest motion added a new clause stating that the unit could "join global efforts to secure the safety of the international maritime pathway and restore freedom of passage."
This has sparked speculation that the government may leave open the possibility that South Korea could engage in the Hormuz situation under the pretext of joining the multinational maritime security missions.
"The motion clearly states that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman holds the command authority of the unit," Chung said, noting the unit's operational area is restricted to the Gulf of Aden and waters south of Oman.
Since August, a South Korean Navy captain has been serving as commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF)-151 in charge of anti-piracy operations under the CMF, she said.
"We will push to ensure Cheonghae Unit can focus on protecting our people and vessels under the robust principle that they do not engage in war or battles," she said.
The ministry has stressed that the move is strictly intended to protect Korean commercial ships and citizens from piracy, dismissing claims that the expansion of the unit's operational scope amounts to a de facto military contribution to the U.S. war with Iran.
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