South Korea's key anti-piracy unit will come under an on-scene commander's tactical control during a multinational security mission under a motion to expand its operational scope, but such authority will be exercised in a "very restricted" manner, Seoul officials said Thursday.

The defense ministry submitted to the National Assembly this week a revised motion to expand the operational scope of the Cheonghae Unit from the current zone in waters off the Somali coast to south of Oman in the Arabian Sea, about 650 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz.

The motion stipulates that the unit will be placed under the "tactical control" of an on-scene commander when it engages in multinational maritime security missions, led by the U.S.-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) or the European Union.

Tactical control refers to limited authority exercised for the application of military force or tactical use of combat support assets within the assigned mission or task.

"(A local commander's tactical control) is a very restricted authority that can be exercised temporarily in specific regions," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna told a press briefing.

The phrase was included in previous motions to extend the anti-piracy unit's mission since its deployment in 2009. But the latest motion added a new clause stating that the unit could "join global efforts to secure the safety of the international maritime pathway and restore freedom of passage."

This has sparked speculation that the government may leave open the possibility that South Korea could engage in the Hormuz situation under the pretext of joining the multinational maritime security missions.

"The motion clearly states that South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman holds the command authority of the unit," Chung said, noting the unit's operational area is restricted to the Gulf of Aden and waters south of Oman.

Since August, a South Korean Navy captain has been serving as commander of the Combined Task Force (CTF)-151 in charge of anti-piracy operations under the CMF, she said.

"We will push to ensure Cheonghae Unit can focus on protecting our people and vessels under the robust principle that they do not engage in war or battles," she said.

The ministry has stressed that the move is strictly intended to protect Korean commercial ships and citizens from piracy, dismissing claims that the expansion of the unit's operational scope amounts to a de facto military contribution to the U.S. war with Iran.



