Military drone crashes in Gimpo; no civilian damage reported: Army

A small military drone operated by an Army unit crashed in a park in Gimpo, just west of Seoul, on Tuesday morning, with an investigation under way to determine the exact cause, the Army said. No civilian damage was reported.

The unmanned vehicle hit the ground following a suspected communication failure during training and was later retrieved, the Army said in a notice to media.

"No casualties or civilian damage have been reported, other than the damage to the aircraft itself," Army spokesperson Capt. Bae Seok-jin said in a press briefing. "The military is currently investigating the exact circumstances and cause of the incident."

Bae dismissed speculation connecting the crash to North Korea, saying it occurred during training.

Gimpo city officials earlier said military authorities were examining the object to determine whether it may be linked to North Korea.