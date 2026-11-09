Deploying mine-hunting assets to anti-piracy unit meant to prepare for unseen threats: defense minister

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Monday that Korea's decision to expand its anti-piracy naval unit's operational scope with mine-hunting assets is aimed at preparing for potential threats near the Strait of Hormuz that "cannot be entirely ruled out."

Kang made the remarks after Seoul announced plans last week to expand the operational scope of the Cheonghae Unit from the current zone in waters off the Somali coast to south of Oman in the Arabian Sea, about 650 kilometers away from the Hormuz strait.

It is also seeking to deploy mine-sweeping vehicles and equipment, as well as an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team and the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

Although Seoul has stressed that the move is strictly intended to protect Korean commercial ships and citizens from piracy, critics argue it amounts to a de facto military contribution to the U.S. war with Iran.

"It is to prepare for threats that cannot be entirely ruled out," Kang said during a parliamentary session, responding to a lawmaker's question about why an EOD team was being deployed despite the ministry's assessment of the low risk of sea mines in the area.

"We would train alongside key partners with countries like Britain, France and Italy and this is part of our efforts to ensure our readiness since threats in a contingency cannot be completely ruled out," he said. "Conducting joint exercises is an incredibly valuable experience in itself."

Kang also noted that the P-8A patrol aircraft will primarily conduct information-gathering missions required by Korea, although he indicated that it might share information with other like-minded countries operating in the region, if needed.

"For example, we could consider (sharing information) with Britain or other countries if necessary, but its primary mission is to collect information that we need," he said.

The plan for the mission's expansion is subject to parliamentary approval. The government plans to submit the motion to the National Assembly later this week following Cabinet endorsement on Tuesday.