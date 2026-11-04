Navy stages maritime maneuver drills to hone operability
Summary
The Navy launched maritime maneuver drills in waters off the eastern, western and southern coasts on Sunday for a six-day run to hone its operational capabilities against maritime threats. The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command is participating with nearly a dozen warships and other aircraft. The drills include simulated air defense, antisubmarine and antisurface warfare, as well as detecting and tracking ballistic missile launches. The command also joined maritime drills off Jeju Island early Wednesday.
Key Facts
- The deployed assets include the 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer, auxiliary ships, frigates and patrol aircraft.
- The Jeju Island drills involved the Marado amphibious assault ship and other amphibious ships, following a joint training mission the previous day.
- The Task Fleet Command is described as a core unit of the military’s three-pronged deterrence structure: the Kill Chain, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system, and the Korean Air and Missile Defense.
The Navy has launched maritime maneuver drills in waters off the country's eastern, western and southern coasts in a bid to hone its operational capabilities against various maritime threats, the armed service said Wednesday.
The Republic of Korea Navy Task Fleet Command is taking part in the drills, which kicked off Sunday for a six-day run, involving nearly a dozen warships and other aircraft, according to the Navy.
Deployed assets include the Navy's 8,200-ton Jeongjo the Great destroyer, the ROKS Yulgok Yi I destroyer, auxiliary ships, frigates, and patrol aircraft.
During the drills, the Navy will train under simulated attack scenarios involving air defense combat, antisubmarine warfare and antisurface warfare, and conduct drills to detect and track ballistic missile launches.
The command also took part in maritime drills in southern waters off Jeju Island early Wednesday, involving the Marado amphibious assault ship and other amphibious ships deployed as part of a joint training mission the previous day.
The command is a core unit of the military's three-pronged deterrence structure — the Kill Chain preemptive strike platform, the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation system, and the Korean Air and Missile Defense — fitted for maritime operations.
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.