The Democratic Party’s victory in the U.S. midterm elections could complicate Seoul’s push to regain wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington, with experts warning that the new congressional majority may seek tougher conditions for the transfer.

Democrats secured control of both the House and Senate, putting Congress in a stronger position to scrutinize U.S. President Donald Trump’s security policies, including U.S. troop deployments and defense cooperation with Seoul.

Shin Beom-chul, a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute and former vice defense minister, warned that the Democratic victory could create new hurdles for Seoul’s OPCON ambitions.

“If Democrats take control of Congress, they could impose tougher conditions on the OPCON transfer through the National Defense Authorization Act,” Shin said.

Seoul seeks to retake OPCON by 2028, with the allies set to decide on the timeline at a security consultative meeting slated for early next year.

The election outcome gives Democrats greater leverage over defense legislation. Any new restrictions on OPCON transfer would require legislative action.

Andrew Yeo, a politics professor at the Catholic University of America, said, "If the Democrats do take hold of Congress or even if they only win the House, that may take some of the pressure off of Koreans when it comes to tariffs, but it may complicate some of the objectives that the Lee government would like to advance such as OPCON transition."

Analysts differed over how far U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) might extend its regional role.

“The primary mission of USFK is to deal with the threat from North Korea,” said Fred Fleitz, a former chief of staff of the White House National Security Council. “It’s not to deal with China or Russia or other things.”

He said a Democratic Congress could make drastic reductions in U.S. troops less likely. He did not expect Trump himself to seek a withdrawal, but suggested lawmakers could check more radical proposals from people around the president.

Sean Nottoli, a Danube Institute research fellow and former Trump campaign official, said Washington could instead seek a wider Indo-Pacific role for its forces without reducing their numbers in South Korea. He also expected continued U.S. demands for greater defense contributions, while noting that Seoul’s growing capabilities had been recognized in Washington.

Eom Hyo-sik of the Korea Defense Security Forum saw another danger in stronger congressional opposition.

“If Congress keeps challenging Trump at every turn, he may try to assert himself by pushing through abrupt changes in security policy or troop deployments,” Eom said.

Those changes could involve troop levels, strategic flexibility or renewed demands for higher defense cost-sharing payments, he said.

Sean King, senior vice president at Park Strategies, pointed to Rep. Gregory Meeks, a senior Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as an example of longstanding congressional support for Korea, particularly on matters involving joint military readiness.

King noted that Meeks, a member of the Congressional Caucus on Korea, had criticized Trump’s recent decision to scale down joint military exercises between the two allies. His remarks suggest that a Democratic-controlled House could provide another voice in Congress for maintaining the allies’ military readiness.

Nottoli said Democrats could scrutinize administration decisions without overturning them.

“Realistically, a Democrat-controlled Congress could intensify oversight, apply greater scrutiny and investigate policy decisions, but it couldn’t reverse administration policy unilaterally,” Nottoli said.

He pointed to the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which allows reductions in active-duty U.S. troops in South Korea to below 28,500 only if specified certification, consultation and reporting requirements are met. The law passed with broad bipartisan support.

No fundamental change in alliance relations

Despite the prospect of tougher congressional scrutiny, American experts played down the likelihood of a fundamental shift in the alliance.

“Trump’s policy towards South Korea has bipartisan support,” Fleitz said. “There’s strong support from Democrats and Republicans for South Korea.”

Yeo similarly played down the prospect of fundamental change.

“Irrespective of who takes control of Congress, the overall impact on U.S.-Korea relations will not be that significant,” Yeo said.

Still, congressional investigations into Trump and his administration could leave the president with less time and political room for Korea-related issues, Yeo said. The election could also affect how quickly Seoul moves on the $350 billion U.S. investment mentioned in the allies’ joint fact sheet.

For Nottoli, the bigger concern was the reliability of Washington’s commitments.

“The most significant issue for Seoul is not over which party controls Congress,” he said. “It’s the predictability of U.S. commitments to the alliance and its ability to deter an increasingly aggressive North Korea.”