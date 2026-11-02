The Korean Air Force will take part in a U.S.-led multinational space war game for the first time this week, a tabletop exercise designed to strengthen joint operational capabilities in the space domain, officials said Monday.

The Air Force is scheduled to participate in the war game, dubbed Partner to Win, from Monday through Friday (local time) in Florida, alongside the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Brazil and the United States, according to the armed service.

Partner to Win, newly launched by the U.S. Space Force this year, aims to enhance operational readiness in joint space missions and strengthen coordination with partner countries in relevant policy and strategy-setting.

The war game will proceed in the form of a tabletop exercise, where each delegation from participating nations will discuss cooperation and response measures to handle simulated, complex crises in space.

Through the participation, the Korean Air Force will seek to expand the extent of cooperation in the space sector with allies and gain a foothold in leading multinational joint space missions in the future.