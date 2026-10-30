Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet conducts 1st formation flight with US aircraft
Summary
The KF-21 Boramae conducted its first formation flight with U.S. aircraft over the West Sea last Friday, Seoul officials said. The flight took place shortly before the allies began their Freedom Flag air drills and was intended to give the KF-21 experience ahead of the exercise. The U.S. Seventh Air Force said the flight demonstrated interoperability and combat readiness. South Korea plans to deploy more than 100 KF-21s by early 2030.
Key Facts
- The U.S. aircraft included a U-2S Dragon Lady, an F-35 and an F-16, while the Korean Air Force flew F-35, F-15K and FA-50 jets alongside the KF-21.
- The KF-21, assigned to the 156th Fighter Squadron of the 16th Fighter Wing, was developed to replace the Air Force’s aging U.S.-made F-4 and F-5 fleet.
- South Korea completed KF-21 development in July, concluding a project launched in 2015.
- The first production KF-21 was assigned to the 16th Fighter Wing last month, and additional aircraft are planned for deployment by mid to late 2027.
- The Air Force plans to operate the KF-21 as a central asset.
Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet has made its first formation flight with U.S. aircraft over the West Sea, Seoul officials said Friday.
The KF-21 Boramae, assigned to the 156th Fighter Squadron, 16th Fighter Wing, conducted the joint aerial formation flight with U.S. Air Force jets last Friday, according to military officials.
The U.S. side deployed the U-2S Dragon Lady, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, and the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, whereas the Korean Air Force mobilized its F-35, F-15K and FA-50 fighter jets, along with the KF-21 Boramae.
It marked the first time the KF-21 Boramae has flown in formation with U.S. air force assets.
The formation flight came shortly before the allies launched their biannual combined air drills, dubbed Freedom Flag, on Monday, aimed at enhancing the joint interoperability of their forces.
A Korean Air Force official explained that the flight was aimed at accumulating experience for the KF-21 ahead of the Freedom Flag drills.
"The Friendship Flight demonstrated the combined interoperability and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces on the Korean Peninsula, showcasing how the air forces of both nations integrate directly during flying operations," the U.S. Seventh Air Force said in a released posted on the website of the U.S. Forces Korea.
Korea completed the development of the KF-21, its first fighter jet built with indigenous technology, in July, officially capping a yearslong project launched in 2015 to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of U.S.-made F-4 and F-5 jets.
The first production model of the KF-21 fighter jet was assigned to the 16th Fighter Wing last month, with plans to deploy more by mid to late 2027.
The Air Force plans to successively deploy over 100 KF-21 fighter jets by early 2030 and operate them as a central asset.
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