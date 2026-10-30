Korea's indigenous KF-21 fighter jet has made its first formation flight with U.S. aircraft over the West Sea, Seoul officials said Friday.

The KF-21 Boramae, assigned to the 156th Fighter Squadron, 16th Fighter Wing, conducted the joint aerial formation flight with U.S. Air Force jets last Friday, according to military officials.

The U.S. side deployed the U-2S Dragon Lady, a high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, and the F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, whereas the Korean Air Force mobilized its F-35, F-15K and FA-50 fighter jets, along with the KF-21 Boramae.

It marked the first time the KF-21 Boramae has flown in formation with U.S. air force assets.

The formation flight came shortly before the allies launched their biannual combined air drills, dubbed Freedom Flag, on Monday, aimed at enhancing the joint interoperability of their forces.

A Korean Air Force official explained that the flight was aimed at accumulating experience for the KF-21 ahead of the Freedom Flag drills.

"The Friendship Flight demonstrated the combined interoperability and combat readiness of the U.S. Air Force and ROKAF forces on the Korean Peninsula, showcasing how the air forces of both nations integrate directly during flying operations," the U.S. Seventh Air Force said in a released posted on the website of the U.S. Forces Korea.

Korea completed the development of the KF-21, its first fighter jet built with indigenous technology, in July, officially capping a yearslong project launched in 2015 to replace the Air Force's aging fleet of U.S.-made F-4 and F-5 jets.

The first production model of the KF-21 fighter jet was assigned to the 16th Fighter Wing last month, with plans to deploy more by mid to late 2027.

The Air Force plans to successively deploy over 100 KF-21 fighter jets by early 2030 and operate them as a central asset.