Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Friday that U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had dismissed recent speculation about strains in the Korea-U.S. alliance as “fake news” during their meeting earlier this week.

Kang made the remarks to reporters as he arrived at the defense ministry in Seoul after attending the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in the Philippines.

Asked whether the two sides had any disagreements, Kang said there were none.

“Secretary Hegseth dismissed all the talk going around as ‘fake news,’” Kang said. “And I agree with him.”

“I don’t believe such talk can shake the strength of the Korea-U.S. alliance, nor should it,” he added.

Kang and Hegseth held their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday in Cebu, Philippines, on the sidelines of ADMM-Plus. The meeting lasted about 40 minutes, longer than the 15 minutes initially scheduled.

Their talks came amid concerns about the state of the alliance, including the postponement of the annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM), differences over the timeline for transferring wartime operational control (OPCON) and reports of restrictions on intelligence sharing.

The two sides agreed to hold another defense ministers’ meeting in Washington in December and postpone the SCM until early next year.

Asked whether Washington had agreed to complete the full operational capability (FOC) verification for the OPCON transfer at the next SCM, Kang stopped short of giving a direct answer.

“The biggest achievement was that we agreed to work together on the OPCON transfer,” he said.

He also declined to confirm whether the U.S. had agreed to Seoul’s proposed 2028 target for the transfer.

On reports that Washington had restricted some intelligence sharing with Seoul concerning North Korea, Kang played down the issue, saying it affected only a small portion of military intelligence exchanges.

He said the matter was not discussed during Wednesday’s meeting, reiterating that the talks had reaffirmed the strength of the alliance.