President Lee Jae Myung vowed Thursday to strengthen South Korea's alliance with the United States as he commemorated a fierce battle fought by U.S. troops during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Lee made the pledge during a ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, also known as the Battle of Lake Changjin, largely fought between U.S. troops in support of South Korea and Chinese forces backing the North.

"Based on the values of freedom and peace defended by our heroes, we will further firmly strengthen the South Korea-U.S. alliance and fulfill our role and responsibility as a member of the international community," Lee said in a speech read on his behalf.

Lee thanked the troops who fought in support of South Korea, saying their sacrifice helped build the country into what it is today.