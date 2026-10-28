State arms agency completes development of homegrown Marine attack helicopter
Summary
South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration completed development of a homegrown Marine Attack Helicopter on Wednesday. Based on the MUH-1 Marineon, a Marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion, the aircraft adds weapons and features for amphibious operations and to counter enemy helicopters and drones. The helicopter passed a combat suitability evaluation in July and received airworthiness certification in August. DAPA plans to begin producing about 20 helicopters next year.
Key Facts
- DAPA launched the 450 billion-won development project in 2022, with a stated value of $337 million.
- Testing included live-fire trials of turret-mounted machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, and guided and unguided rockets.
- The airworthiness certification guarantees the aircraft’s suitability for safe flight.
- DAPA said the helicopter is expected to support Marine operations in the air as well as on the ground and help maximize troop mobility.
Korea has completed the development of a homegrown Marine Attack Helicopter (MAH) fitted with a range of weapons systems, including air-to-ground missiles, for multidimensional amphibious operations, the state arms procurement agency said Wednesday.
The attack helicopters are built on a Marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion helicopter, known as the MUH-1 Marineon, with new added features and weapons systems to counter attacks from enemy choppers and drones, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
DAPA launched a 450 billion-won ($337 millon) project to develop the homegrown MAH in 2022. Since then, it has completed a number of test flights and weapons tests, including live-fire tests involving turret-mounted machine guns, air-to-ground missiles, and guided and unguided rockets.
It passed a full combat suitability evaluation in July and received airworthiness certification in August, guaranteeing the plane's suitability for safe flight.
When deployed, the MAH system is expected to expand the Marines' amphibious operations not only on the ground, but also in the air, and serve as a key asset in maximizing the mobility of troops.
DAPA said it plans to begin production of some 20 of the helicopters starting next year.
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