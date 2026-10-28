The presidential office was set to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss responses after hacking attacks on multiple financial firms led to customer data breaches.

Song Ki-ho, vice chief of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Office, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by officials from the Financial Services Commission, the presidential office said.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, crypto exchange Bithumb and Daishin Securities all reported data breaches involving customers earlier Wednesday following separate recent hacking attacks.

The emergency meeting is expected to discuss the full extent of the damage from the cyberattacks and measures to prevent further damage.