Korea-US annual security meeting pushed to early 2027

Korea and the United States have agreed to hold their annual Security Consultative Meeting (SCM) in early 2027, pushing back the flagship alliance gathering that had been expected in October before slipping to November and then December, a delay that is likely to set back Seoul’s push to advance the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON).

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the postponement during their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday on the sidelines of a regional defense gathering in Cebu, Philippines. The two also agreed to hold a bilateral defense meeting in Washington in December, ahead of the rescheduled SCM, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and maintaining a strong combined defense posture.

The meeting, initially scheduled to take 15 minutes, lasted about 40 minutes. Conducted with simultaneous interpretation, the extended talks allowed for in-depth discussion of alliance issues.

Before departing for the Philippines, Kang said the SCM schedule might need to be discussed with Washington, noting that the U.S. side had its own situation to consider.

“There are circumstances on their side, so I think we need to hear what they have to say,” Kang told reporters when asked whether the meeting could be pushed beyond December.

Asked whether he would personally raise the SCM schedule with Hegseth, Kang said, “I think we need to discuss it if necessary. I believe it is an important issue.”

The SCM is traditionally held in the fall. However, the U.S. Department of Defense said Tuesday that the meeting was expected to be held in early 2027, citing scheduling conflicts among senior officials.

The agreement reached on Wednesday confirmed the postponement, ending uncertainty over whether the annual meeting would take place this year.

Kang and Hegseth also agreed that holding a successful 58th SCM would be important for the alliance.

Before the agreement, a U.S. defense official had described the decision to postpone the meeting as having been mutually agreed upon, but Seoul maintained that no schedule had been finalized.

Earlier Wednesday, Korea’s defense ministry had said, “We are consulting with the U.S. Department of Defense, taking into account mutually available dates, and no specific details have been finalized.”

Despite the differing public statements, scheduling difficulties on the U.S. side are believed to be a major factor behind the delay. Washington faces competing priorities, including ongoing military operations and political developments at home, which could complicate efforts to arrange the annual meeting before the end of the year.

Wednesday’s meeting also emphasized a continued shared commitment. Hegseth reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to OPCON transfer, while the two agreed to work closely to ensure the transition proceeds smoothly and in a timely manner.

“As the minister has repeatedly said, there are no major differences between Korea and the U.S.,” a military official noted. “Any differences at the military level can be resolved through close consultations.”

Kang said he hoped the two countries would further develop their alliance into a “future-oriented comprehensive strategic alliance” based on mutual trust and a commitment to “fight together.”

Hegseth expressed hope that the two countries would strengthen defense cooperation while maintaining a robust combined defense posture.

While the allies have faced questions over the pace of OPCON transfer, the latest talks indicated that both sides remain committed to moving the process forward through close consultations.

The postponement comes as Seoul seeks to complete the full operational capability (FOC) verification of the future Combined Forces Command and agree with Washington on a target year for OPCON transfer.

Kang told lawmakers Monday that the government was working with the United States to complete the verification process and determine a target year by the end of 2026.

FOC verification is the second stage of a three-stage, conditions-based process to assess the readiness of a future combined command led by a Korean four-star general.

The allies have also faced questions over whether the standards used to assess the conditions for OPCON transfer should change to reflect evolving security threats.

The FOC verification is also understood to assess specific capabilities required for the future combined command to carry out its missions, rather than the overall military capabilities of the alliance, which continue to evolve in response to changing security threats.