Former USFK commanders raise concerns over command structure after OPCON transfer

WASHINGTON — Two former U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) commanders on Tuesday raised concerns that Korea's envisioned wartime operational control (OPCON) transfer could weaken the bilateral alliance and undermine military effectiveness if Seoul and Washington fail to preserve a robust combined command structure.

In an online symposium hosted by the Institute for Corean-American Studies, retired Gen. Walter Sharp warned that changes to the Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command (CFC) following the transfer could have implications for the longstanding alliance.

"That whole combined nature goes away and ... I really do see it as a doorway to greatly reducing the alliance, greatly reducing our work with Korea," Sharp said.

Sharp also questioned whether a future CFC would remain genuinely bilateral after the transfer, particularly regarding the roles of the countries' Military Committee Meeting and Security Consultative Meeting, as well as the approval of wartime operational plans.

Retired Gen. Paul LaCamera, another former USFK commander, also expressed concerns about the future command arrangement, suggesting that the allies could reach a compromise that may end up being less than optimal during an actual conflict.

"My guess is we will probably make it suboptimal because that is what we can agree to," LaCamera said, referring to the future command structure following a potential transfer of wartime OPCON.

"It will be suboptimal when the fighting starts, and then we will quickly get to optimization because it is adapt or perish," he added.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration wants to retake OPCON before its five-year term ends in 2030. But the United States has taken a more prudent approach, expressing reservations about rushing to complete the handover out of political considerations.