Korea, US kick off combined air drills this week
Summary
South Korea and the United States began the two-week Freedom Flag air exercise Monday at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul. The drills focus on counter-air and air interdiction missions to strengthen joint wartime operations. The exercise will also evaluate planning and execution of Korea-led combined drills as Seoul works to retake wartime operational control from Washington.
Key Facts
- South Korea will deploy F-15K, KF-16 and F-35A fighter jets, a KC-330 transport aircraft and an E-737 Peace Eye early warning and control aircraft.
- U.S. participants include Air Force F-16 and RC-135 aircraft, a Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, and Marine Corps F-35B fighters and MQ-9 Reaper unmanned surveillance aircraft.
- The air forces will operate day and nighttime mission planning cells to exchange tactics and expertise and refine wartime operational procedures.
- South Korea seeks to retake wartime operational control by 2030 or earlier by verifying its capabilities to lead the combined forces.
- Launched in 2024, the semiannual Freedom Flag drills replaced Korea Flying Training in the first half of the year and Vigilant Defense in the second half.
Korea and the United States kicked off their combined air drills this week, focusing on counter-air and air interdiction missions aimed at enhancing wartime joint operations, the Air Force said Monday.
The Freedom Flag exercise began Monday for a two-week run at Kunsan Air Base in Gunsan, about 180 kilometers southwest of Seoul, involving the allies' key aerial assets, including the Korean Air Force's F-15K, KF-16 and F-35A fighter jets, the armed force said in a release.
The KC-330 transport aircraft and E-737 Peace Eye early warning and control aircraft will also be deployed for the exercise.
The U.S. Air Force's F-16 Fighting Falcon jet, RC-135 reconnaissance plane and its Navy's MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, as well as the F-35B stealth fighter jet and the MQ-9 Reaper unmanned surveillance aircraft of the U.S. Marines Corps will also participate in the drills.
The air forces will operate day and nighttime "mission planning cells" to exchange tactics and expertise, while refining wartime operational and mission execution procedures, the Air Force said.
The missions are designed to enhance interoperability and build wartime combined operational capabilities, such as defensive counter-air and air interdiction, it said.
Reflecting the changing modern warfare environment, the drills will also evaluate the planning and execution of Korea-led combined exercises in line with the ongoing efforts for Seoul's retaking of wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington, the Air Force noted.
Korea seeks to retake wartime OPCON from the U.S. by 2030 or at an earlier date by verifying its capabilities to lead the combined forces.
The semiannual Freedom Flag drills were launched in 2024 to replace regular large-scale air exercises between the allies — the Korea Flying Training in the first half of the year and Vigilant Defense in the second half.
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